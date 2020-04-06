FVSU, Mercer to waive ACT/SAT requirements due to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia campuses are adjusting admissions policies amid the coronavirus outbreak and the cancellation of ACT/SAT testing dates.

Fort Valley State University has decided ACT and SAT scores are no longer required for 2020 summer and fall applicants. The policy was recently authorized by the University System of Georgia (USG) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who do not submit test scores must meet the first-year index and required high school curriculum. The change is only applicable for the Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 terms.

To learn more, visit www.fvsu.edu/futurestudents or contact recruiters at admissions@fvsu.edu.

Mercer University is waiving SAT and ACT requirements for first-year applicants in the 2020 summer or fall semesters.

The Mercer Office of University Admissions has also extended several dates and deadlines for admitted students. Deadlines to submit a housing contract, Statement of Student Responsibilities and Mercer Academic Profile have all been extended to June 1, and the housing self-assignment period has been extended to June 3-10.

For more information, contact the Office of University Admissions at 800-840-8577, 478-301-2650 or admissions@mercer.edu.