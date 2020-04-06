GBI promotes Todd Crosby to Special Agent in Charge in Perry Office

Todd Crosby will now serve as Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Region 13 Office in Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of an agent with Middle Georgia ties.

Todd Crosby will now serve as Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Region 13 Office in Perry. He will also be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to the office and daily operations of the office.

Crosby began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Georgia College and State University Police Department. He worked for the Milledgeville Police Department from 1993 to 1995 and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office from 1995 until February 2001. Then he started his career with the GBI Region 12 Office in Eastman, GA. In February 2018, SAC Crosby was also assigned as the GBI Crime Scene Coordinator for all Crime Scene Specialists with the GBI across the state.

SAC Crosby graduated from Georgia College and State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 1998.