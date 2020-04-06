WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A heart felt video is making its way across Middle Georgia spreading the message of togetherness but at a “social distance.”

The Houston County School District posted a video on their Facebook page of a virtual choir featuring county school teachers.

The video runs about six minutes long with nearly 25 teachers singing “You Will Be Found” from the stage musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Nestor Jaenz goes viral

Nestor Jaenz — a Russell Elementary music teacher — created the viral video. Jaenz says he worked on this video for a couple of days. But after hearing that the governor ordered the school closures for the rest of the year — he felt heartbroken.

“Its just not the teachers that feel devastated,” Jaenz said. “The students are missing their friends, they are not doing their favorite things. The choir kids are not singing, the band kids are not playing, the athletes are not practicing. It is hard all around.”

Jaenz says calls this a great way for students and staff to come together while social distancing.