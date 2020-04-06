Mercer School of Medicine offering resources in COVID-19 fight

Mercer University School of Medicine says it is pouring its resources into the fight against COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University School of Medicine says it is pouring its resources into the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia. Mercer recently donated a total of 300 disposable N95 masks to Navicent Health, Coliseum Medical Centers and Central Georgia Cancer Care.

The School also notified the Department of Community Health of several ventilators available for use.

School of Medicine students volunteered in the state’s Southeast Regional Health District, where they were trained to collect viral specimens at the district’s drive-thru testing site and assisted with callbacks to tested patients.

The Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center, which is housed in the School of Medicine, held a training session to prepare for the rollout of a free telemedicine platform for rural physicians across the state.