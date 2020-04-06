MWA closes drive-thru window effective immediately

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is closing its drive-thru window effective immediately through at least through Monday, April 13.

MWA says its decision to close the drive-thru window complies with the intent of the state’s Shelter-In-Place Orders from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, designed to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Even with the MWA drive-thru window temporarily closed, customers can pay their water/sewer bill in other ways. MWA says even though it suspended service disconnections, customers are encouraged to keep their accounts current.

MWA offers customers options that include paying their monthly bill by mail, via auto draft, online through its website. Customers can also make automated payments by phone using a credit/debit card, or their checking account number when calling 464-5600, or the Invoice Cloud at 1-844-517-9741.

For more information and updates visit www.maconwater.org.