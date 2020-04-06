Rain and storm chances return to the forecast this week

We are moving into another warm week across Middle Georgia with highs in the 80’s and slowly increasing humidity.

As we move through the rest of the week, we will start seeing more instability, hence, more chances for rain and storms. Coverage for Tuesday looks pretty limited, but we are keeping our eye on an area of storms moving in overnight from Alabama.

Severe weather isn’t necessarily likely, but we could see some storms in our area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.



Through the day on Wednesday we will see a chance of showers and storms, mainly in pop up form. Once again severe storms are not expected, but some storms could be strong, especially if they move in from North Georgia.

A strong cold front will push through the area by Thursday dropping our high temps from the upper 80’s to the upper 60’s by Friday. We are still going to see a possibility of showers and storms on Friday and through the weekend.

There are still a lot of question marks regarding Easter weekend (I know, just what you want to hear), but heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible. Still could end up totally dry, but most trends are showing rain chances for Sunday.