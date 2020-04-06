Robins Air Force Base contractor passes due to COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A contractor affiliated with Robins AFB passed away from suspected medical complications related to COVID-19 on April 3.

According to RAFB website, the individual was under treatment for medical and respiratory complications, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract team mate,” said Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation commander. “This is a difficult time for all as this virus increasingly affects the base and community.”

The contractor had been teleworking and was last in the office in mid-March.

“We are taking all measures to flatten the curve on the virus, and it is imperative to follow all of the precautions set forth by the CDC – social distancing, use of a face cloths, proper hygiene and seeking medical help if symptoms are detected,” said Col. Moore.

He says precautionary measures, in accordance with CDC guidelines, are used across the base to increase health and safety, to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Telework is highly encouraged.

If base employees need support, contact the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 478-225-9811 or the Base Chaplain during duty hours at 478-926-2821 or 78abw.hcworkflow@us.af.mil.

If the Base Chaplain is needed after duty hours, please call 478-327-2616 and ask for the Duty Chaplain.

Airmen can also contact Military OneSource support professionals 24 hours, 7 days at https://www.militaryonesource.mil.

The Air Force Employee Assistance Program is available to civilians and their family members at http://www.afpc.af.mil/EAP.