Macon teens steal car, face multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Macon teens for theft by receiving a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. They identified the teens as:

Devin Cornelius Edward Howard, 18

Amontreze Freeman Moss, 18

Deputies responded to the Cumberland Drive area regarding two men knocking on house doors, stating that their vehicle broke down. Deputies say they found Howard and Moss at the corner of Hyde Park Drive and Cumberland Drive near a red Dodge Charger.

Authorities say the teens stated the car belonged to them, but the battery died. While talking to the teens, deputies discovered that the car was reported stolen on March 2, 2020.

Deputies detained both Howard and Moss.

While checking Moss, deputies say they found a Hi-Point 9mm pistol wrapped in a bandana on him.

The charges

Deputies took Moss to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto

Possession of Pistol by Person Under 18 Years Old

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Authorities set his bond at $13,070.00.

Deputies also took Howard to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto. Authorities set his bond at $4,050.00.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.