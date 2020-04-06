United Way, Mercer announce virtual band competition fundraiser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local organizations are uniting to celebrate and recognize musical talent here in Middle Georgia while meeting community needs surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

United Way of Central Georgia and Mercer University, alongside Visit Macon and 100.9 The Creek, partnered for the first-ever “478 SINGS United.”

The virtual singing competition raises funds for local bands and musicians.

The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, as well as the opportunity to perform at the opening Mercer Bears football game on Sept 12. as part of the 2020 Ford Mercer Concert Series. The winner will also record a track at Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon.

All money raised during tournament voting will benefit the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

“At a time when our lives have all been disrupted by this pandemic, we’ve all had to make a lot of adjustments to our normal daily lives,” said George McCanless, the president and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia. “The Mercer Athletic Department approached us with the idea for the ‘March Madness’ style band [virtual] tournament soon after we announced the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. We hope the event inspires some fun and friendly competition, all while lifting spirits and raising funds for people who need help during this stressful time.”

478 SINGS United — How It Works

The competition will be bracketed as a single-elimination style tournament [like March Madness] by a selection committee.

Musicians/bands must submit registration for the tournament by April 15. The bracket and first-round match-up dates will be announced soon after.

The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way fundraiser.

Each $1 contributed counts as one vote. All funds go to the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. 100% of proceeds go to the community.

