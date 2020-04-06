UPDATE (Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:  total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1053 32
Dougherty 722 44
Dekalb 600 11
Cobb 517 26
Gwinnett 455 10
Clayton 254 9
Bartow 182 11
Henry 181 3
Carroll 163 4
Lee 148 13
Cherokee 141 5
Hall 138 0
Chatham 110 4
Douglas 105 5
Sumter 90 4
Floyd 89 3
Forsyth 85 1
Rockdale 82 2
Early 81 5
Coweta 76 2
Fayette 74 4
Clarke 72 8
Houston 70 6
Terrell 66 8
Newton 65 2
Colquitt 61 5
Mitchell 59 10
Paulding 57 1
Richmond 56 1
Muscogee 47 1
Crisp 46 0
Spalding 44 4
Bibb 42 1
Lowndes 42 2
Tift 42 0
Columbia 40 0
Worth 39 3
Troup 36 2
Coffee 30 0
Barrow 29 3
Glynn 29 0
Thomas 28 0
Ware 28 3
Dooly 27 1
Randolph 26 2
Gordon 25 3
Upson 25 0
Bryan 24 2
Oconee 24 0
Pierce 23 0
Walton 23 2
Baldwin 20 1
Calhoun 20 1
Polk 20 0
Dawson 18 1
Jackson 18 0
Whitfield 18 1
Butts 17 0
Laurens 17 0
Peach 16 2
Camden 15 0
Greene 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Meriwether 15 0
Miller 15 0
Turner 15 0
Effingham 14 1
Haralson 14 0
Decatur 13 0
Liberty 12 0
Bacon 10 0
Burke 10 0
Fannin 10 0
Harris 10 0
Monroe 10 1
Murray 10 0
Bulloch 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Pickens 9 2
Pike 9 0
Seminole 9 0
Dodge 8 0
Mcduffie 8 1
Pulaski 8 0
Stephens 8 0
Clay 7 1
Irwin 7 0
Schley 7 1
Toombs 7 1
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Jones 6 0
Morgan 6 0
Washington 6 0
Baker 5 1
Johnson 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Macon 5 0
Talbot 5 0
Warren 5 0
Berrien 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Grady 4 0
Jasper 4 0
Jenkins 4 0
Telfair 4 0
Webster 4 0
White 4 0
Wilkes 4 0
Atkinson 3 0
Brantley 3 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Putnam 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Stewart 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Taylor 3 1
Walker 3 0
Wilkinson 3 0
Banks 2 0
Candler 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Cook 2 0
Elbert 2 0
Emanuel 2 0
Gilmer 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Screven 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wayne 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Echols 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Towns 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Union 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 309 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,274 across the state; 7,558 positive tests (24%)
Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 7099 28777
Georgia Public Health Lab 459 2497

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,393 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   294 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

