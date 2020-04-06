UPDATE (Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/6/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1053
|32
|Dougherty
|722
|44
|Dekalb
|600
|11
|Cobb
|517
|26
|Gwinnett
|455
|10
|Clayton
|254
|9
|Bartow
|182
|11
|Henry
|181
|3
|Carroll
|163
|4
|Lee
|148
|13
|Cherokee
|141
|5
|Hall
|138
|0
|Chatham
|110
|4
|Douglas
|105
|5
|Sumter
|90
|4
|Floyd
|89
|3
|Forsyth
|85
|1
|Rockdale
|82
|2
|Early
|81
|5
|Coweta
|76
|2
|Fayette
|74
|4
|Clarke
|72
|8
|Houston
|70
|6
|Terrell
|66
|8
|Newton
|65
|2
|Colquitt
|61
|5
|Mitchell
|59
|10
|Paulding
|57
|1
|Richmond
|56
|1
|Muscogee
|47
|1
|Crisp
|46
|0
|Spalding
|44
|4
|Bibb
|42
|1
|Lowndes
|42
|2
|Tift
|42
|0
|Columbia
|40
|0
|Worth
|39
|3
|Troup
|36
|2
|Coffee
|30
|0
|Barrow
|29
|3
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Thomas
|28
|0
|Ware
|28
|3
|Dooly
|27
|1
|Randolph
|26
|2
|Gordon
|25
|3
|Upson
|25
|0
|Bryan
|24
|2
|Oconee
|24
|0
|Pierce
|23
|0
|Walton
|23
|2
|Baldwin
|20
|1
|Calhoun
|20
|1
|Polk
|20
|0
|Dawson
|18
|1
|Jackson
|18
|0
|Whitfield
|18
|1
|Butts
|17
|0
|Laurens
|17
|0
|Peach
|16
|2
|Camden
|15
|0
|Greene
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Meriwether
|15
|0
|Miller
|15
|0
|Turner
|15
|0
|Effingham
|14
|1
|Haralson
|14
|0
|Decatur
|13
|0
|Liberty
|12
|0
|Bacon
|10
|0
|Burke
|10
|0
|Fannin
|10
|0
|Harris
|10
|0
|Monroe
|10
|1
|Murray
|10
|0
|Bulloch
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|Pickens
|9
|2
|Pike
|9
|0
|Seminole
|9
|0
|Dodge
|8
|0
|Mcduffie
|8
|1
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Stephens
|8
|0
|Clay
|7
|1
|Irwin
|7
|0
|Schley
|7
|1
|Toombs
|7
|1
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Catoosa
|6
|0
|Jones
|6
|0
|Morgan
|6
|0
|Washington
|6
|0
|Baker
|5
|1
|Johnson
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Macon
|5
|0
|Talbot
|5
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Grady
|4
|0
|Jasper
|4
|0
|Jenkins
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Wilkes
|4
|0
|Atkinson
|3
|0
|Brantley
|3
|0
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Putnam
|3
|0
|Rabun
|3
|0
|Stewart
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Taylor
|3
|1
|Walker
|3
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Banks
|2
|0
|Candler
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Elbert
|2
|0
|Emanuel
|2
|0
|Gilmer
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Marion
|2
|0
|Mcintosh
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Echols
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Quitman
|1
|0
|Towns
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|309
|5
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- 31,274 across the state; 7,558 positive tests (24%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|7099
|28777
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|459
|2497
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,393 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 294 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.