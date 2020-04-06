UPDATE (Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1053 32 Dougherty 722 44 Dekalb 600 11 Cobb 517 26 Gwinnett 455 10 Clayton 254 9 Bartow 182 11 Henry 181 3 Carroll 163 4 Lee 148 13 Cherokee 141 5 Hall 138 0 Chatham 110 4 Douglas 105 5 Sumter 90 4 Floyd 89 3 Forsyth 85 1 Rockdale 82 2 Early 81 5 Coweta 76 2 Fayette 74 4 Clarke 72 8 Houston 70 6 Terrell 66 8 Newton 65 2 Colquitt 61 5 Mitchell 59 10 Paulding 57 1 Richmond 56 1 Muscogee 47 1 Crisp 46 0 Spalding 44 4 Bibb 42 1 Lowndes 42 2 Tift 42 0 Columbia 40 0 Worth 39 3 Troup 36 2 Coffee 30 0 Barrow 29 3 Glynn 29 0 Thomas 28 0 Ware 28 3 Dooly 27 1 Randolph 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Upson 25 0 Bryan 24 2 Oconee 24 0 Pierce 23 0 Walton 23 2 Baldwin 20 1 Calhoun 20 1 Polk 20 0 Dawson 18 1 Jackson 18 0 Whitfield 18 1 Butts 17 0 Laurens 17 0 Peach 16 2 Camden 15 0 Greene 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Meriwether 15 0 Miller 15 0 Turner 15 0 Effingham 14 1 Haralson 14 0 Decatur 13 0 Liberty 12 0 Bacon 10 0 Burke 10 0 Fannin 10 0 Harris 10 0 Monroe 10 1 Murray 10 0 Bulloch 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Pickens 9 2 Pike 9 0 Seminole 9 0 Dodge 8 0 Mcduffie 8 1 Pulaski 8 0 Stephens 8 0 Clay 7 1 Irwin 7 0 Schley 7 1 Toombs 7 1 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Jones 6 0 Morgan 6 0 Washington 6 0 Baker 5 1 Johnson 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Macon 5 0 Talbot 5 0 Warren 5 0 Berrien 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Grady 4 0 Jasper 4 0 Jenkins 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Webster 4 0 White 4 0 Wilkes 4 0 Atkinson 3 0 Brantley 3 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Jefferson 3 0 Putnam 3 0 Rabun 3 0 Stewart 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Taylor 3 1 Walker 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Banks 2 0 Candler 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Cook 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Emanuel 2 0 Gilmer 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Marion 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Screven 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wayne 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Crawford 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Towns 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Union 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 309 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



31,274 across the state; 7,558 positive tests (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 7099 28777 Georgia Public Health Lab 459 2497

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,393 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



294 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

