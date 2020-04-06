Warm weather to hang around through most of week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions to kick off this week.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s. A pop-up shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry on this Monday. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

A little bit more cloud cover is on the way tomorrow as well as increased rain chances. Isolated showers are possible, but again most will stay dry as temperatures warm into the 80’s again. Overnight low will fall into the low 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will not be great this week, but there is the chance for a shower through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the middle 80’s. By Friday, changes are on the way with highs topping out in the low 70’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).