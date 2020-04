WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two of the gates at Robins Air Force Base will be closed Tuesday.

According to a post on the base’s Facebook page, the Watson Boulevard gate will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to maintenance. The MLK gate is closed to inbound traffic during this time.

Another post on the base Facebook page says the Green Street gate will be closed starting Wednesday, April 8th. Tuesday is the last day that gate will be open until further notice.