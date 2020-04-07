Bibb County Schools Superintendent endorses Lester Miller for Macon-Bibb Mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones, is endorsing Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb County.

According to a news release, Miller, who is currently the President of the Bibb County Board of Education, and Dr. Jones have worked hand-in-hand over the last five years to improve Bibb County schools. Those improvements include raising graduation rates, improving test scores and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“I am pleased to endorse Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb. As a two-term school board member and three-time board president, Lester Miller is deeply committed to our public schools,” said Dr. Jones. “His leadership and ability to bring people together to work toward common goals has been integral to our success. I am confident that he will bring this same commitment and skillful leadership to the office of Mayor,” said Dr. Jones.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Dr. Curtis Jones, the current Superintendent of Bibb County Schools and the 2019 National School Superintendent of the Year, “ said Miller. “After five years of working together on the school board to improve our schools, I look forward to the opportunity, as our next mayor, to improve the relationship between our local government and the school board. Thank you, Dr. Jones, for this endorsement, and especially for your dedication to the cause of ensuring all of our children reach their full potential,” said Miller.

Miller is running against Macon-Bibb Commissioner Rabbi Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan, Clifford Whitby, and Marc Whitfield in the race for Macon-Bibb Mayor.