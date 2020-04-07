Authorities need help finding two Macon teens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for your help locating two missing teenagers.

The center says it has been nearly two months since brothers, 16-year-old Anthony Williams and 15-year-old Cameron Williams went missing from their home in Macon on February 26.

Law enforcement believes they may still be in the Macon, or may have traveled to Augusta.

Anthony is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Cameron is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen them contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.