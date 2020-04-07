Baldwin High graduation still on for now; district seeking student opinions

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School’s graduation is still scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m., but the school district is surveying seniors for their input about an alternative plan “just in case” the May 23 date needs to change.

Baldwin Schools Superintendent Dr. Noris Price sent a letter to Baldwin High School’s seniors Tuesday.

“I am heartbroken that we will not get to see you finish out the school year,” Price wrote. “Currently, we are preparing to have graduation as planned on May 23rd at 9:00 AM. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not know if large gatherings will be allowed by the time we get to the end of May.”

The district has developed a short survey to get seniors’ input about the ceremony.

“While we cannot guarantee a certain format or approach to the graduation ceremony, we want your thoughts and opinions on how to proceed with this special event,” Price wrote.

“Please know that we are committed to recognizing the Class of 2020 and will explore all options available to us.”

Click here to take the survey.