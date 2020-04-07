Bleckley County Schools announces June graduation date

The Bleckley County High School graduation will take place on Saturday, June 13th.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleckley County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Smith says the school system has rescheduled graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith said a letter went out to students and parents announcing a June graduation date.

“We are hopeful the threat from COVID-19 will be behind us by then,” said Smith via email. “But we are making plans for an alternative should that occur.”

According to Smith, the Bleckley County High School graduation will take place on Saturday, June 13th at 8:00am at Royal Stadium. The Bleckley County Success Academy (alternative school) will follow at 10:00am in the BCHS Auditorium.