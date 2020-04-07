Sheriff: Solider charged with violating stay-at-home order

NEWNAN, Georgia (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a soldier was arrested and accused of violating stay-at-home orders, fleeing from troopers and driving drunk while attempting to visit his family in Alabama.

Christian Lee Robinson was arrested Saturday and faces several charges, including reckless conduct for violating a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Georgia State Patrol said Robinson was driving more than 120 mph on Interstate 85 and refused to pull over. Authorities said a trooper used a pursuit maneuver to disable Robinson’s vehicle.

Robinson told authorities he was a soldier from Fort Gordon in Augusta and was absent without leave.