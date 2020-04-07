MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Homeowners and renters may have a pesky problem. As temperatures begin to rise for spring, so do the presence of stink and kudzu bugs.

Stink bugs and kudzu bugs

According to a local pest control, these bugs neither transmit diseases, bite nor sting. However, they produce a strong odor when frightened, disturbed, or squashed.

These bugs can also damage clothing, furniture and other fabrics with their droppings.

Carpenter bees

Carpenter bees are also busy during spring. They are large, and they resemble bumble bees.

Brett Craig from Arrow Exterminators says carpenter bees can cause serious damage to your home because they are attracted to wood.

“Anything that is wood based make sure it is sealed properly,” Craig said. “Just keeping up with that maintenance. You do already see those holes that are out there where the carpenter bees have drilled. Make sure to put some steel wool behind there. And most importantly — if it consists, have a pest control professional come by.”

Craig says homeowners should always check themselves and their personal belongings before entering the home.

Make sure all screens on doors and windows are in good repair. Also, make sure all exterior cracks and crevices are sealed.