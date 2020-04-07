Man involved in deadly Mississippi crash dies after chase

NEWNAN, Georgia (AP) – Authorities say a fugitive who was involved in a deadly crash in Mississippi killed himself after being chased by state troopers in Georgia.

The police chief of Gulfport said Jarvis Brown was wanted Friday afternoon after shots were fired between two vehicles. The other vehicle flipped, ejecting three people. A small child died as a result of the crash.

Brown’s former domestic partner was shot in the head. Brown then drove to Georgia where state troopers pinned his vehicle Friday night.

Authorities said Brown then turned his gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.