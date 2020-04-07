Health officials encourage walking for National Move More Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is National Move More Month and United Healthcare is encouraging Americans to stay active – even while at home.

According to health officials, walking remains a safe option to support emotional and physical well-being. It also helps boost the immune system.

- Advertisement -

Health officials also remind walkers to maintain the recommended social distance of six feet due to the pandemic.

“It’s a great time to lace up your sneakers, get outside and obviously maintain social-distancing — but staying close to your neighborhood and moving,” said Sandra Crews, a health strategy specialist. “We are all in front of screens a lot more, we are spending a lot of time at home, so it’s very important that moving is key right now.”

Other benefits of walking

Officials also say walking can help people: