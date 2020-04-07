Local orthodontist creates 3D masks for health care providers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Across the nation, medical centers are reporting critical shortages of protective equipment they need to keep workers and patients safe. Now, one doctor has created a homemade solution to help fill the void.

Local orthodontist Dr. Don Spillers started printing 3D masks for those health care workers having a difficult time finding N95 masks.

During this time, Spillers Orthodontics is only seeing emergency patients. Therefore, he says printing the masks is something that they could do to help other medical professionals.

“The idea was to help supplement the problems we had with the N95 masks and try to get healthcare workers that are seeing emergency patients working in that environment — since there was such a shortage,” Dr. Spillers said.

According to Dr. Spillers, it takes about four hours to produce each mask. After printing, it takes an additional 30 to 45 minutes to clean each mask.

Dr. Spillers says once they started printing the masks, they were contacted by providers. As a result, they have printed more than 14 masks.