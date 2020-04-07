Phoenix Rising 5K race now virtual

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Two organizations have partnered to turn a 5K run into a virtual one. Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia and Reflections Psychotherapy are hosting the Phoenix Rising 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

To adapt to the new challenges associated with social distancing and bans on public gatherings related to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to engage and exercise online.

How it works

Participants will map out the course that they plan to run or walk.

Each course must be within the participants’ neighborhood and must be the same distance as the 5K run. Participant must also submit their time to earn points and a place in the race.

To qualify, participants must complete their run or walk between April 18 and April 30. And all must register for the run.

“This year, of course, it’s not safe for everyone to gather together and do the race,” said Dottie Stafford, a sexual assault advocacy coordinator. “But people still want to participate and help and so this is a way even though we are social distancing to be able to support Crisis Line & Safe House and the work that we do.”

All Funds raised will support Crisis Line & Safe House’s mission to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Last year, the organization raised $20,000.

For more information go to https://cl-sh.org/