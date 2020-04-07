Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 30-April 5

Restaurant Report Card: March 30-April 5



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 30 and Sunday, April 5.

Note: There aren’t many “restaurant” scores this week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This list shows all of the area’s facilities that did receive food service inspections.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Dunkin’ Donuts

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2020

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)

200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)

684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020

John Wesley Villas Inc. (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020

Carlyle Place (Food Service)

5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020

Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)

250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2020

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center LLC (Food Service)

1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020

Houston County:

Little Caesar’s

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2020

Monroe County:

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020