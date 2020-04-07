Severe storms possible Wednesday across Middle Georgia

After almost a week of dry weather rain an storms have moved back in across Middle Georgia and look to stay for a while as we head closer to Easter Weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible across Middle and North Georgia tomorrow afternoon. Instability will increase across the area through the day, making the afternoon and evening prime storm time.

Main threats will be damaging winds as well as the possibility of some large hail. The tornado threat remains low, but it is not zero.



The above graphic is a look at what we are expecting tomorrow afternoon with large supercell structures.

We could also see period of heavy rain and frequent lightning, so stay weather aware through the day Wednesday.



Thursday will bring another chance of storms along a cold front. This front will be pretty strong, but it looks like it might run out of significant moisture by the time it gets to Middle Georgia.

Regardless of how much rain we see, a big cool down is on the way behind the front. Highs will fall from the mid 80’s to the low 70’s by Friday. Lows will be in the low 40’s by Saturday morning.



The next big forecast hurdle is Easter. We are watching a very real possibility of severe storms on Easter Sunday. The forecast is obviously still evolving, but be aware that even without the threat of severe storms on Sunday, heavy rain and storms are still likely.