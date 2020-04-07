Few showers and storms move through on Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers and storms will be isolated this afternoon as temperatures warm back into the 80’s

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Temperatures will be back in the low 80’s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. A few showers and thunderstorms will roll through during the day. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 60’s as a mostly cloudy sky hangs around.

TOMORROW.

A little bit more sunshine is on the way tomorrow afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle 80’s. Isolated showers and a few storms are once again in the forecast.

REST OF WEEK.

By Thursday, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s in some cities before a cold front moves through and cools us off by Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s on Friday and Saturday before rain and the middle 70’s return for Easter Sunday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).