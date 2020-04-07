UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 8,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 8,818 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1124
|36
|Dougherty
|939
|52
|Dekalb
|645
|11
|Cobb
|550
|29
|Gwinnett
|525
|10
|Clayton
|266
|10
|Hall
|196
|0
|Lee
|195
|15
|Henry
|194
|3
|Bartow
|187
|11
|Carroll
|177
|4
|Sumter
|147
|6
|Cherokee
|144
|5
|Chatham
|117
|4
|Douglas
|111
|5
|Forsyth
|94
|1
|Early
|92
|5
|Mitchell
|90
|10
|Floyd
|89
|3
|Terrell
|87
|9
|Rockdale
|85
|2
|Randolph
|81
|4
|Coweta
|79
|2
|Fayette
|79
|4
|Houston
|79
|6
|Clarke
|77
|9
|Richmond
|74
|3
|Colquitt
|69
|5
|Newton
|65
|2
|Paulding
|60
|1
|Worth
|55
|3
|Muscogee
|53
|1
|Spalding
|50
|4
|Columbia
|46
|0
|Crisp
|46
|0
|Troup
|46
|3
|Lowndes
|44
|1
|Tift
|43
|1
|Bibb
|42
|1
|Barrow
|40
|3
|Coffee
|38
|2
|Thomas
|37
|0
|Ware
|37
|3
|Oconee
|32
|0
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Calhoun
|28
|1
|Dooly
|28
|1
|Pierce
|28
|1
|Upson
|28
|0
|Baldwin
|26
|1
|Bryan
|26
|2
|Gordon
|25
|3
|Walton
|24
|2
|Laurens
|22
|0
|Greene
|21
|1
|Jackson
|21
|0
|Whitfield
|21
|1
|Dawson
|20
|1
|Polk
|20
|0
|Butts
|17
|0
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Effingham
|17
|1
|Meriwether
|17
|0
|Camden
|16
|0
|Peach
|16
|2
|Turner
|16
|0
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Burke
|14
|0
|Mcduffie
|13
|2
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Harris
|12
|0
|Liberty
|12
|0
|Seminole
|12
|0
|Miller
|11
|0
|Murray
|11
|0
|Stephens
|11
|0
|Washington
|11
|0
|Bacon
|10
|0
|Bulloch
|10
|0
|Clay
|10
|1
|Fannin
|10
|0
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Pike
|10
|0
|Schley
|10
|1
|Baker
|9
|1
|Irwin
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|White
|9
|0
|Dodge
|8
|0
|Macon
|8
|0
|Morgan
|8
|0
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Toombs
|8
|1
|Catoosa
|7
|0
|Jenkins
|7
|0
|Jones
|7
|0
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Habersham
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Johnson
|6
|0
|Talbot
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Grady
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Rabun
|5
|0
|Taylor
|5
|1
|Wilkes
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Walker
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Brantley
|3
|1
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|Emanuel
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Gilmer
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Marion
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Screven
|3
|0
|Stewart
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Crawford
|2
|0
|Elbert
|2
|0
|Oglethorpe
|2
|1
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Echols
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|489
|7
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- 33,713 across the state; 8,818 positive tests (26%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|8337
|30993
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|481
|2720
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,774 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 329 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.