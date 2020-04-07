UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 8,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 8,818 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1124 36 Dougherty 939 52 Dekalb 645 11 Cobb 550 29 Gwinnett 525 10 Clayton 266 10 Hall 196 0 Lee 195 15 Henry 194 3 Bartow 187 11 Carroll 177 4 Sumter 147 6 Cherokee 144 5 Chatham 117 4 Douglas 111 5 Forsyth 94 1 Early 92 5 Mitchell 90 10 Floyd 89 3 Terrell 87 9 Rockdale 85 2 Randolph 81 4 Coweta 79 2 Fayette 79 4 Houston 79 6 Clarke 77 9 Richmond 74 3 Colquitt 69 5 Newton 65 2 Paulding 60 1 Worth 55 3 Muscogee 53 1 Spalding 50 4 Columbia 46 0 Crisp 46 0 Troup 46 3 Lowndes 44 1 Tift 43 1 Bibb 42 1 Barrow 40 3 Coffee 38 2 Thomas 37 0 Ware 37 3 Oconee 32 0 Glynn 29 0 Calhoun 28 1 Dooly 28 1 Pierce 28 1 Upson 28 0 Baldwin 26 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Walton 24 2 Laurens 22 0 Greene 21 1 Jackson 21 0 Whitfield 21 1 Dawson 20 1 Polk 20 0 Butts 17 0 Decatur 17 0 Effingham 17 1 Meriwether 17 0 Camden 16 0 Peach 16 2 Turner 16 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Burke 14 0 Mcduffie 13 2 Monroe 13 1 Harris 12 0 Liberty 12 0 Seminole 12 0 Miller 11 0 Murray 11 0 Stephens 11 0 Washington 11 0 Bacon 10 0 Bulloch 10 0 Clay 10 1 Fannin 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 Baker 9 1 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 White 9 0 Dodge 8 0 Macon 8 0 Morgan 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Jenkins 7 0 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Habersham 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Johnson 6 0 Talbot 6 0 Warren 6 0 Grady 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Taylor 5 1 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Jefferson 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Walker 4 0 Webster 4 0 Banks 3 0 Brantley 3 1 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Cook 3 0 Emanuel 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Gilmer 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Marion 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Screven 3 0 Stewart 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Union 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Crawford 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 489 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



33,713 across the state; 8,818 positive tests (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 8337 30993 Georgia Public Health Lab 481 2720

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,774 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



329 across the state

- Advertisement -

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

