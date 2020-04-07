UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  8,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 8,818 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1124 36
Dougherty 939 52
Dekalb 645 11
Cobb 550 29
Gwinnett 525 10
Clayton 266 10
Hall 196 0
Lee 195 15
Henry 194 3
Bartow 187 11
Carroll 177 4
Sumter 147 6
Cherokee 144 5
Chatham 117 4
Douglas 111 5
Forsyth 94 1
Early 92 5
Mitchell 90 10
Floyd 89 3
Terrell 87 9
Rockdale 85 2
Randolph 81 4
Coweta 79 2
Fayette 79 4
Houston 79 6
Clarke 77 9
Richmond 74 3
Colquitt 69 5
Newton 65 2
Paulding 60 1
Worth 55 3
Muscogee 53 1
Spalding 50 4
Columbia 46 0
Crisp 46 0
Troup 46 3
Lowndes 44 1
Tift 43 1
Bibb 42 1
Barrow 40 3
Coffee 38 2
Thomas 37 0
Ware 37 3
Oconee 32 0
Glynn 29 0
Calhoun 28 1
Dooly 28 1
Pierce 28 1
Upson 28 0
Baldwin 26 1
Bryan 26 2
Gordon 25 3
Walton 24 2
Laurens 22 0
Greene 21 1
Jackson 21 0
Whitfield 21 1
Dawson 20 1
Polk 20 0
Butts 17 0
Decatur 17 0
Effingham 17 1
Meriwether 17 0
Camden 16 0
Peach 16 2
Turner 16 0
Haralson 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Burke 14 0
Mcduffie 13 2
Monroe 13 1
Harris 12 0
Liberty 12 0
Seminole 12 0
Miller 11 0
Murray 11 0
Stephens 11 0
Washington 11 0
Bacon 10 0
Bulloch 10 0
Clay 10 1
Fannin 10 0
Pickens 10 2
Pike 10 0
Schley 10 1
Baker 9 1
Irwin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
White 9 0
Dodge 8 0
Macon 8 0
Morgan 8 0
Pulaski 8 0
Toombs 8 1
Catoosa 7 0
Jenkins 7 0
Jones 7 0
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Habersham 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Johnson 6 0
Talbot 6 0
Warren 6 0
Grady 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Rabun 5 0
Taylor 5 1
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Jefferson 4 0
Telfair 4 0
Walker 4 0
Webster 4 0
Banks 3 0
Brantley 3 1
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Cook 3 0
Emanuel 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Gilmer 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Marion 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Screven 3 0
Stewart 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Union 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Wilkinson 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Crawford 2 0
Elbert 2 0
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Dade 1 1
Echols 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 489 7

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,713 across the state; 8,818 positive tests (26%)
Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 8337 30993
Georgia Public Health Lab 481 2720

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,774 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   329 across the state
- Advertisement -

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like