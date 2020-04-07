UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 9,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,156 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1185 39 Dougherty 973 56 Dekalb 673 11 Cobb 566 29 Gwinnett 540 13 Clayton 278 10 Hall 215 0 Henry 208 3 Lee 204 15 Bartow 191 12 Carroll 183 4 Sumter 162 6 Cherokee 147 6 Chatham 120 4 Douglas 117 5 Mitchell 100 11 Forsyth 99 1 Early 96 5 Floyd 92 3 Terrell 92 9 Rockdale 86 2 Houston 85 6 Randolph 83 4 Fayette 81 4 Coweta 80 2 Clarke 78 9 Richmond 75 3 Colquitt 70 5 Newton 67 3 Paulding 62 1 Worth 60 3 Muscogee 54 1 Spalding 54 4 Troup 47 3 Bibb 46 1 Columbia 46 0 Crisp 46 0 Lowndes 45 1 Tift 45 1 Barrow 42 3 Thomas 42 2 Coffee 41 2 Ware 37 3 Oconee 33 1 Pierce 32 1 Calhoun 31 1 Glynn 30 0 Upson 29 0 Baldwin 27 1 Dooly 27 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Walton 25 2 Laurens 24 0 Greene 23 1 Jackson 23 0 Decatur 21 0 Whitfield 21 2 Dawson 20 1 Meriwether 20 0 Peach 20 2 Polk 20 0 Turner 19 0 Butts 18 0 Effingham 18 1 Camden 17 0 Haralson 17 0 Mcduffie 16 2 Burke 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Liberty 13 0 Monroe 13 1 Seminole 13 0 Stephens 13 0 Washington 13 0 Clay 12 1 Harris 12 0 Bacon 11 0 Miller 11 0 Murray 11 0 Baker 10 2 Bulloch 10 0 Fannin 10 0 Macon 10 0 Morgan 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 White 10 0 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Dodge 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Talbot 8 1 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Habersham 7 0 Jenkins 7 0 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Grady 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Johnson 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Warren 6 0 Brantley 5 1 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Cook 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Marion 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Taylor 4 1 Telfair 4 0 Union 4 0 Walker 4 0 Webster 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Emanuel 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Gilmer 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Crawford 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 441 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



33,785 across the state; 9,156 positive tests (27%)

Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 8674 31065 Georgia Public Health Lab 482 2720

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,899 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



348 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

