UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  9,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,156 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1185 39
Dougherty 973 56
Dekalb 673 11
Cobb 566 29
Gwinnett 540 13
Clayton 278 10
Hall 215 0
Henry 208 3
Lee 204 15
Bartow 191 12
Carroll 183 4
Sumter 162 6
Cherokee 147 6
Chatham 120 4
Douglas 117 5
Mitchell 100 11
Forsyth 99 1
Early 96 5
Floyd 92 3
Terrell 92 9
Rockdale 86 2
Houston 85 6
Randolph 83 4
Fayette 81 4
Coweta 80 2
Clarke 78 9
Richmond 75 3
Colquitt 70 5
Newton 67 3
Paulding 62 1
Worth 60 3
Muscogee 54 1
Spalding 54 4
Troup 47 3
Bibb 46 1
Columbia 46 0
Crisp 46 0
Lowndes 45 1
Tift 45 1
Barrow 42 3
Thomas 42 2
Coffee 41 2
Ware 37 3
Oconee 33 1
Pierce 32 1
Calhoun 31 1
Glynn 30 0
Upson 29 0
Baldwin 27 1
Dooly 27 1
Bryan 26 2
Gordon 25 3
Walton 25 2
Laurens 24 0
Greene 23 1
Jackson 23 0
Decatur 21 0
Whitfield 21 2
Dawson 20 1
Meriwether 20 0
Peach 20 2
Polk 20 0
Turner 19 0
Butts 18 0
Effingham 18 1
Camden 17 0
Haralson 17 0
Mcduffie 16 2
Burke 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Liberty 13 0
Monroe 13 1
Seminole 13 0
Stephens 13 0
Washington 13 0
Clay 12 1
Harris 12 0
Bacon 11 0
Miller 11 0
Murray 11 0
Baker 10 2
Bulloch 10 0
Fannin 10 0
Macon 10 0
Morgan 10 0
Pickens 10 2
Pike 10 0
Schley 10 1
White 10 0
Irwin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Dodge 8 0
Pulaski 8 0
Talbot 8 1
Toombs 8 1
Catoosa 7 0
Habersham 7 0
Jenkins 7 0
Jones 7 0
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brooks 6 0
Grady 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Johnson 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Warren 6 0
Brantley 5 1
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Rabun 5 0
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Cook 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Marion 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Taylor 4 1
Telfair 4 0
Union 4 0
Walker 4 0
Webster 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Emanuel 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Gilmer 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Wilkinson 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Elbert 2 0
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Echols 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 441 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,785 across the state; 9,156 positive tests (27%)
Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 8674 31065
Georgia Public Health Lab 482 2720

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,899 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   348 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

