UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 9,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,156 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1185
|39
|Dougherty
|973
|56
|Dekalb
|673
|11
|Cobb
|566
|29
|Gwinnett
|540
|13
|Clayton
|278
|10
|Hall
|215
|0
|Henry
|208
|3
|Lee
|204
|15
|Bartow
|191
|12
|Carroll
|183
|4
|Sumter
|162
|6
|Cherokee
|147
|6
|Chatham
|120
|4
|Douglas
|117
|5
|Mitchell
|100
|11
|Forsyth
|99
|1
|Early
|96
|5
|Floyd
|92
|3
|Terrell
|92
|9
|Rockdale
|86
|2
|Houston
|85
|6
|Randolph
|83
|4
|Fayette
|81
|4
|Coweta
|80
|2
|Clarke
|78
|9
|Richmond
|75
|3
|Colquitt
|70
|5
|Newton
|67
|3
|Paulding
|62
|1
|Worth
|60
|3
|Muscogee
|54
|1
|Spalding
|54
|4
|Troup
|47
|3
|Bibb
|46
|1
|Columbia
|46
|0
|Crisp
|46
|0
|Lowndes
|45
|1
|Tift
|45
|1
|Barrow
|42
|3
|Thomas
|42
|2
|Coffee
|41
|2
|Ware
|37
|3
|Oconee
|33
|1
|Pierce
|32
|1
|Calhoun
|31
|1
|Glynn
|30
|0
|Upson
|29
|0
|Baldwin
|27
|1
|Dooly
|27
|1
|Bryan
|26
|2
|Gordon
|25
|3
|Walton
|25
|2
|Laurens
|24
|0
|Greene
|23
|1
|Jackson
|23
|0
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Whitfield
|21
|2
|Dawson
|20
|1
|Meriwether
|20
|0
|Peach
|20
|2
|Polk
|20
|0
|Turner
|19
|0
|Butts
|18
|0
|Effingham
|18
|1
|Camden
|17
|0
|Haralson
|17
|0
|Mcduffie
|16
|2
|Burke
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Liberty
|13
|0
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Seminole
|13
|0
|Stephens
|13
|0
|Washington
|13
|0
|Clay
|12
|1
|Harris
|12
|0
|Bacon
|11
|0
|Miller
|11
|0
|Murray
|11
|0
|Baker
|10
|2
|Bulloch
|10
|0
|Fannin
|10
|0
|Macon
|10
|0
|Morgan
|10
|0
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Pike
|10
|0
|Schley
|10
|1
|White
|10
|0
|Irwin
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|Dodge
|8
|0
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Talbot
|8
|1
|Toombs
|8
|1
|Catoosa
|7
|0
|Habersham
|7
|0
|Jenkins
|7
|0
|Jones
|7
|0
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Grady
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Johnson
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Brantley
|5
|1
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Rabun
|5
|0
|Wilkes
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Banks
|4
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Cook
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|Marion
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|0
|Screven
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Taylor
|4
|1
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Walker
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Emanuel
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Gilmer
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Elbert
|2
|0
|Oglethorpe
|2
|1
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Echols
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|441
|6
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- 33,785 across the state; 9,156 positive tests (27%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|8674
|31065
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|482
|2720
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,899 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 348 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.