GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gray-Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Gray are bringing Easter to the community — virtually.

From now until April 18 they are hosting a county-wide virtual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.

- Advertisement -

With the help of the organizations, Jones County businesses are posting pictures of painted eggs on their websites and social media pages.

Haley Watson — the executive director of Main Street Gray and the Gray-Jones County Chamber of Commerce — says the Easter egg hunt will help businesses through this rough patch.

“It gives businesses some vision and views on their pages,” Watson said. She also said the virtual hunt resulted in some people hitting the like button on pages they never visited before.

Virtual Easter Egg Hunt details provided by Visit Gray-Jones Co

The rules for this Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt:

🐰Visit the Visit Gray-Jones Co page, click on the Virtual Egg Hunt Event, and click the discussion tab that you will find under the about info below the picture. Create a post on the discussion with a team name for you and/or your family. Example: Team Peter Rabbit or Team Andrews, etc.

🐰When you find an egg on a website, Facebook or Instagram page, take a screenshot of that egg

🐰Once you have your screenshot(s), post a reply comment below the thread with your team name for each picture.

🐰TAG a neighbor or friend to encourage them to join the fun too!