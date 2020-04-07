Governor Kemp weighs `new options’ amid virus backlash

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) – A spokeswoman says Georgia’s governor is “considering new options” amid criticism from local officials for his decision to reverse beach closures and other restrictions imposed by cities and counties to battle the coronavirus.

Republican Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for Georgia residents last week that also rolled back any tougher restrictions imposed by cities and counties. That meant local actions closing coastal beaches were reversed.

Local officials who had pressed to close beaches at Tybee Island and St. Simons Island wrote distressed letters to the governor.