1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in west Bibb fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and two firefighters are injured after a house fire in west Bibb County Wednesday night.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as 84-year-old Mary Stinson.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the fire happened in the 8900 block of Thomaston Road.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and another was injured by falling glass.

Riggins says both firefighters were taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment. There is no update on their conditions.