Bibb County Schools will not issue any more devices to students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District will not issuing any more devices to students who are learning from home.

According to tweet sent out by the school district, this measure is being taken to protect the health and wellness of school employees, as well as parents and students.

The tweet goes on to say, if any parents have concerns about their child’s remote learning, they should contact his/her teacher about alternatives that do not require technology.