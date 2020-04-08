Butts County murder suspect arrested in Pike County

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for murder in Butts County has been caught.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 20 year old Cody Matthews was arrested Wednesday in Pike County. The post says Matthews was hiding at a home in Williamson.

He’s being taken to the Butts County Jail and will be charged with murder for the death of Ryan Ray.

The post also says that 21 year old Autumn Finlay, who investigators believe was assisting Matthews, was found safe.