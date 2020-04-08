Active weather pattern begins today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers and storms today and tomorrow bring the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

TODAY.

Isolated showers this afternoon will give way to scattered showers and storms during the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s today before falling into the middle 60’s overnight.

As of 6 am on Wednesday, April 8, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the two main storm threats.

TOMORROW.

A cold front will move through tomorrow morning allowing for another round of strong and potentially severe storms. This front is fast moving and will be out by midday. Temperatures tomorrow will still be quite warm in the middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Sunny and cooler conditions return on Friday. By Easter Sunday we will be monitoring a dynamic storm system as it moves closer to our area. Right now, heavy rain is likely throughout the day. Severe weather is still in play but we are too far out for forecast specifics. Stay tuned.

