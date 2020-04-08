Another round of storms possible Thursday morning

After a line of strong storms pushed through earlier this evening, we are getting a break for at least a few hours.



Thursday morning will bring another line of storms along a cold front. Although the front is strong, we will likely just see a few strong storms possible.

This rain will quickly move out, and behind the front will be mostly sunny skies. Although the sun returns, we will see breezy conditions and wind gusts up to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Friday brings a big cool down with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Clear skies hang around through the start of the weekend.

By Sunday rain and storms are likely, including the chance for severe storms. Heavy rain is also likely on Sunday, as some places could see over 1″ of rainfall. There is still a lot to figure out with this forecast, but right now tornadic storms do look possible.