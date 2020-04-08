Bibb County Investigators looking for south Macon woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman.

70-year-old Sandra Joan Orr left her home Tuesday morning, and told her family she was going to McDonald’s and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.

Orr’s family reported her missing when she did not return home after several hours. Orr was last seen driving for White 2006 Toyota RAV-4. The tag number is 4402 ARG. The Sheriff’s office says she’s also traveling with her two small dogs. Orr is reported by family to suffer from Alzheimer’s.

If you know where Orr is, or have seen her, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.