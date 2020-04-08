Coronavirus cancels Jones County woman’s 99th birthday celebration

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coronavirus is changing how a Jones County family is celebrating a milestone.

Tuesday was Elizabeth Pounds’ 99th birthday. Family planned to have a big celebration in Haddock for her. But the family had to cancel the event due to the current outbreak and shelter-in-place order.

Elizabeth Pounds is a mother of eight, a grandmother of 13 and a great-grandmother of 17.

Her family says she is a woman of God, who works in her garden and makes dinner every night.

Pounds will be 100 years old next year.