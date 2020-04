DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The South Central Health District confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19. This is according to a news release from the health district on Wednesday.

The SCHD confirms the following:

(2) cases reside in Laurens County

(2) cases reside in Telfair County

(1) case resides in Pulaski County

All have been advised to isolate at home for 14 days.