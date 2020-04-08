Houston County School District working on graduation plans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District wants to make sure high school seniors have a graduation ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close and switch to online learning. This also eliminated events that seniors usually anticipate this time of year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott told families in a Facebook post that the district, board members, and principals are doing everything in their power to hold ceremonies.

Scott says by May 11, the district will determine the safety of holding traditional ceremonies as planned on May 22 and 23. If it’s not safe, Scott says the district will reschedule ceremonies.