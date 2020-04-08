Local theaters turn to social media during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local theaters are feeling the impact of COVID-19 after having to cancel events.

“We’ve had to cancel three Broadway shows, and three movies. Basically the last event we had March 14,” said Joe Patti Executive, the director of Grand Opera House.

“We have canceled, rescheduled, or postponed through the middle of May, but like everyone else, we are waiting for an update on when we will be able to reopen,” Douglass Theatre Executive Director Gina Ward said.

Patti says while waiting to reopen, they have gotten creative and turned to social media.

“We posted a virtual tour of the Grand Opera House, especially the back stage areas, and we’ve recorded a number of concerts, people doing bits of Broadway and that sort of thing,” Patti said.

Patti and Ward say they hope people will reconnect with the arts during this time.

“People are singing, and dancing, it’s a time for everyone to bond,” Patti said.

“Music, theater, movies, all of that kind of keeps you sane,” Ward said.

Check theater websites for event dates and times.