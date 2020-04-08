MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank will launch a “massive hunger relief effort” on Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

An email from Macon philanthropist Jeff Battcher says the food distribution, which will last “until the food is gone,” will be held at the Macon Coliseum parking lot (200 Coliseum Drive). Battcher says everyone must arrive in a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Battcher says the event—a collaboration between the United Way of Central Georgia, Macon-Bibb County, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, several faith-based organizations and the Macon Centreplex—will be the “largest hunger relief effort ever in Middle Georgia” and that 30,000 meals are expected to be distributed to families impacted by COVID-19.