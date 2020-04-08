PhantomALERT providing FREE services to slow COVID-19 pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To help flatten the COVID-19 curve, a technology-based company is providing a free application service to track, report, and map coronavirus outbreak hot-spots in real-time.

PhantomALERT redesigned its app for users to report symptoms. The diagnosis will help identify hot-spots that allows medical professionals to set up test centers, offer medical assistance, and track the outbreak.

- Advertisement -

With the urgency to stop the pandemic, the group is making the technology available for FREE to all users.

CEO Joseph Seyoum says the app can help authorities locate symptomatic patients as well as outbreak clusters.

“Our idea is to use crowd-sourcing and user-generated data, to allow symptomatic patients to report where they are — to know where all the hot-spots are,” Seyoum said.

How It Helps Middle Georgia Residents

Experts say the company aims to help to slow and ultimately stop the pandemic for residents to get back to work and to help the central Georgia economy move forward.

The most effective way to stop COVID-19 from spreading is to find symptomatic patients to isolate and treat them while keeping healthy patients from getting infected.

Related Article: Two students at Gordon State College may have been exposed to Coronavirus

Click here for more.