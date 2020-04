Deputies say the two men walked out of the Hartley Bridge Road Kroger with two KitchenAid mixers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies need your help tracking down the men who stole mixers from a Macon Kroger.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 17th around 4:30pm.

If you can help locate or identify the men in these pictures call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.