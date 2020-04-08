Governor Kemp extends Georgia State of Emergency to May 13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and House Speaker David Ralston announced plans Wednesday to extend Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency one additional month.

A news release from the governor’s office says the state of emergency, originally planned to go through April 13, will now go through May 13.

Governor Kemp says the extension is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from Gov. Kemp



“To ensure the health and well-being of Georgians, I will extend the public health state of emergency through May 13, 2020. This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities. We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together,” said Governor Kemp.

The special legislative session tentatively scheduled for April 15 will not take place.

