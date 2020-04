JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Public Schools are suspending food delivery through the week of April 13th.

According to a news release from the school district, the suspension is in response to the state’s shelter in place order and indicators citing that COVID-19 will peak in Georgia the next two weeks.

The release goes on to say that the staff looks forward to resuming services as early as possible and they appreciate everyone’s patience.