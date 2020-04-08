UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  9,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,901 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1240 41
Dougherty 986 61
Dekalb 706 11
Cobb 588 29
Gwinnett 565 15
Clayton 293 11
Hall 228 0
Henry 215 3
Lee 208 15
Bartow 192 12
Carroll 183 4
Sumter 168 5
Cherokee 151 6
Chatham 125 4
Douglas 122 5
Mitchell 108 11
Forsyth 99 2
Early 98 5
Floyd 93 3
Terrell 93 9
Houston 92 7
Rockdale 86 2
Fayette 85 4
Randolph 82 3
Clarke 81 9
Coweta 79 2
Richmond 76 3
Colquitt 68 5
Newton 67 3
Paulding 66 1
Worth 64 3
Muscogee 57 1
Spalding 56 4
Bibb 49 1
Lowndes 49 1
Columbia 48 1
Crisp 48 0
Troup 48 3
Tift 47 1
Coffee 44 2
Thomas 43 2
Barrow 42 3
Ware 42 3
Pierce 36 1
Oconee 33 1
Calhoun 30 1
Decatur 30 0
Glynn 30 0
Upson 29 0
Baldwin 28 1
Dooly 27 1
Bryan 26 2
Gordon 26 3
Laurens 25 0
Walton 25 2
Jackson 23 0
Dawson 22 1
Greene 22 1
Polk 22 0
Whitfield 21 3
Butts 20 0
Turner 20 0
Peach 19 2
Effingham 18 1
Meriwether 18 0
Burke 17 0
Camden 17 0
Haralson 17 0
Washington 17 0
Brooks 16 1
Mcduffie 16 1
Harris 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Lamar 14 0
Liberty 14 0
Bacon 13 0
Clay 13 1
Johnson 13 0
Seminole 13 0
Bulloch 12 0
Miller 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Morgan 12 0
Macon 11 0
Murray 11 0
Pickens 10 2
Pike 10 0
Schley 10 1
White 10 0
Baker 9 2
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Irwin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Habersham 8 0
Pulaski 8 0
Talbot 8 1
Toombs 8 1
Catoosa 7 0
Jenkins 7 1
Jones 7 0
Appling 6 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Grady 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Warren 6 0
Brantley 5 1
Emanuel 5 0
Jasper 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Marion 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Rabun 5 0
Taylor 5 2
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Cook 4 0
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Telfair 4 0
Union 4 0
Wayne 4 0
Wilkinson 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Webster 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Dade 2 1
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Echols 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 857 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:

- Advertisement -

Total tests: 38,787; Positive tests: 9,901 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 9394 35980
Gphl 507 2807

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   1,993 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   362 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like