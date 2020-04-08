UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 9,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,901 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1240
|41
|Dougherty
|986
|61
|Dekalb
|706
|11
|Cobb
|588
|29
|Gwinnett
|565
|15
|Clayton
|293
|11
|Hall
|228
|0
|Henry
|215
|3
|Lee
|208
|15
|Bartow
|192
|12
|Carroll
|183
|4
|Sumter
|168
|5
|Cherokee
|151
|6
|Chatham
|125
|4
|Douglas
|122
|5
|Mitchell
|108
|11
|Forsyth
|99
|2
|Early
|98
|5
|Floyd
|93
|3
|Terrell
|93
|9
|Houston
|92
|7
|Rockdale
|86
|2
|Fayette
|85
|4
|Randolph
|82
|3
|Clarke
|81
|9
|Coweta
|79
|2
|Richmond
|76
|3
|Colquitt
|68
|5
|Newton
|67
|3
|Paulding
|66
|1
|Worth
|64
|3
|Muscogee
|57
|1
|Spalding
|56
|4
|Bibb
|49
|1
|Lowndes
|49
|1
|Columbia
|48
|1
|Crisp
|48
|0
|Troup
|48
|3
|Tift
|47
|1
|Coffee
|44
|2
|Thomas
|43
|2
|Barrow
|42
|3
|Ware
|42
|3
|Pierce
|36
|1
|Oconee
|33
|1
|Calhoun
|30
|1
|Decatur
|30
|0
|Glynn
|30
|0
|Upson
|29
|0
|Baldwin
|28
|1
|Dooly
|27
|1
|Bryan
|26
|2
|Gordon
|26
|3
|Laurens
|25
|0
|Walton
|25
|2
|Jackson
|23
|0
|Dawson
|22
|1
|Greene
|22
|1
|Polk
|22
|0
|Whitfield
|21
|3
|Butts
|20
|0
|Turner
|20
|0
|Peach
|19
|2
|Effingham
|18
|1
|Meriwether
|18
|0
|Burke
|17
|0
|Camden
|17
|0
|Haralson
|17
|0
|Washington
|17
|0
|Brooks
|16
|1
|Mcduffie
|16
|1
|Harris
|15
|0
|Stephens
|15
|0
|Lamar
|14
|0
|Liberty
|14
|0
|Bacon
|13
|0
|Clay
|13
|1
|Johnson
|13
|0
|Seminole
|13
|0
|Bulloch
|12
|0
|Miller
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Macon
|11
|0
|Murray
|11
|0
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Pike
|10
|0
|Schley
|10
|1
|White
|10
|0
|Baker
|9
|2
|Dodge
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Irwin
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|Habersham
|8
|0
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Talbot
|8
|1
|Toombs
|8
|1
|Catoosa
|7
|0
|Jenkins
|7
|1
|Jones
|7
|0
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Grady
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Brantley
|5
|1
|Emanuel
|5
|0
|Jasper
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Marion
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Rabun
|5
|0
|Taylor
|5
|2
|Wilkes
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Banks
|4
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Cook
|4
|0
|Gilmer
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|0
|Screven
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Wilkinson
|4
|0
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Walker
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Oglethorpe
|2
|1
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Echols
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|857
|6
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 38,787; Positive tests: 9,901 (26%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|9394
|35980
|Gphl
|507
|2807
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 1,993 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 362 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.