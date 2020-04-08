UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 9,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 9,901 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1240 41 Dougherty 986 61 Dekalb 706 11 Cobb 588 29 Gwinnett 565 15 Clayton 293 11 Hall 228 0 Henry 215 3 Lee 208 15 Bartow 192 12 Carroll 183 4 Sumter 168 5 Cherokee 151 6 Chatham 125 4 Douglas 122 5 Mitchell 108 11 Forsyth 99 2 Early 98 5 Floyd 93 3 Terrell 93 9 Houston 92 7 Rockdale 86 2 Fayette 85 4 Randolph 82 3 Clarke 81 9 Coweta 79 2 Richmond 76 3 Colquitt 68 5 Newton 67 3 Paulding 66 1 Worth 64 3 Muscogee 57 1 Spalding 56 4 Bibb 49 1 Lowndes 49 1 Columbia 48 1 Crisp 48 0 Troup 48 3 Tift 47 1 Coffee 44 2 Thomas 43 2 Barrow 42 3 Ware 42 3 Pierce 36 1 Oconee 33 1 Calhoun 30 1 Decatur 30 0 Glynn 30 0 Upson 29 0 Baldwin 28 1 Dooly 27 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 26 3 Laurens 25 0 Walton 25 2 Jackson 23 0 Dawson 22 1 Greene 22 1 Polk 22 0 Whitfield 21 3 Butts 20 0 Turner 20 0 Peach 19 2 Effingham 18 1 Meriwether 18 0 Burke 17 0 Camden 17 0 Haralson 17 0 Washington 17 0 Brooks 16 1 Mcduffie 16 1 Harris 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Lamar 14 0 Liberty 14 0 Bacon 13 0 Clay 13 1 Johnson 13 0 Seminole 13 0 Bulloch 12 0 Miller 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Morgan 12 0 Macon 11 0 Murray 11 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 White 10 0 Baker 9 2 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Habersham 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Talbot 8 1 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Jenkins 7 1 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Grady 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Warren 6 0 Brantley 5 1 Emanuel 5 0 Jasper 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Marion 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Cook 4 0 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Union 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Wilkinson 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 Webster 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Dade 2 1 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 857 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 38,787; Positive tests: 9,901 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 9394 35980 Gphl 507 2807

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



1,993 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



362 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

