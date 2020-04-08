UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,189 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1269 42 Dougherty 1003 62 Dekalb 735 12 Cobb 601 29 Gwinnett 589 18 Clayton 296 11 Hall 234 0 Henry 217 3 Lee 213 14 Bartow 195 12 Carroll 185 4 Sumter 181 5 Cherokee 157 6 Chatham 124 4 Douglas 124 5 Mitchell 116 11 Forsyth 101 2 Houston 99 7 Floyd 97 3 Early 96 5 Terrell 96 9 Muscogee 94 2 Randolph 86 3 Rockdale 86 2 Fayette 85 4 Colquitt 82 5 Clarke 81 9 Coweta 81 2 Richmond 80 3 Newton 67 3 Paulding 67 1 Worth 65 3 Thomas 58 2 Spalding 56 4 Crisp 54 0 Tift 52 1 Bibb 51 1 Columbia 50 0 Lowndes 49 1 Troup 49 3 Barrow 46 3 Coffee 46 2 Ware 43 3 Pierce 39 1 Upson 37 0 Calhoun 35 2 Oconee 33 1 Glynn 32 0 Baldwin 30 1 Dooly 28 1 Laurens 27 0 Walton 27 2 Gordon 26 3 Bryan 25 2 Dawson 23 1 Greene 23 1 Jackson 23 1 Butts 22 0 Decatur 22 0 Polk 22 0 Turner 22 0 Whitfield 21 3 Burke 19 0 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Peach 19 2 Meriwether 18 0 Mcduffie 17 1 Washington 17 0 Brooks 16 1 Haralson 15 0 Harris 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Liberty 14 0 Bacon 13 0 Clay 13 1 Johnson 13 0 Bulloch 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Morgan 12 0 Murray 12 0 Seminole 12 0 Irwin 11 0 Macon 11 0 White 11 0 Miller 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Russell 10 0 Schley 10 1 Baker 9 2 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Pulaski 9 0 Catoosa 8 0 Grady 8 0 Habersham 8 0 Toombs 8 1 Wilkinson 8 0 Appling 7 0 Jenkins 7 1 Jones 7 0 Marion 7 0 Talbot 7 1 Warren 7 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Telfair 6 0 Brantley 5 1 Emanuel 5 0 Jasper 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Union 5 0 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Cook 4 0 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Walker 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Webster 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Edgefield 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Tallapoosa 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 812 6

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 38,787; Positive tests: 10,189 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 9677 35980 Georgia Public Health Lab 512 2807

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,082 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



369 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

