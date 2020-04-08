UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8 at 8:45 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,204 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1261 42
Dougherty 1001 62
Dekalb 732 12
Cobb 608 29
Gwinnett 586 17
Clayton 289 10
Hall 233 0
Henry 219 3
Lee 210 14
Bartow 195 12
Carroll 184 4
Sumter 180 5
Cherokee 155 6
Chatham 124 4
Douglas 124 5
Mitchell 113 12
Houston 99 7
Forsyth 98 2
Early 97 5
Floyd 97 3
Terrell 95 9
Muscogee 94 2
Fayette 90 4
Randolph 87 3
Rockdale 85 2
Coweta 82 2
Clarke 81 9
Colquitt 79 5
Richmond 79 3
Newton 67 3
Paulding 66 1
Worth 65 3
Spalding 56 4
Thomas 56 2
Crisp 52 0
Tift 52 1
Bibb 51 1
Columbia 50 0
Lowndes 49 1
Troup 49 3
Barrow 46 3
Coffee 46 2
Ware 43 3
Pierce 39 1
Upson 39 0
Calhoun 35 2
Oconee 33 1
Glynn 32 0
Baldwin 30 1
Dooly 28 1
Laurens 27 0
Walton 27 2
Gordon 26 3
Bryan 25 2
Butts 23 0
Dawson 23 1
Greene 23 1
Jackson 23 1
Decatur 22 0
Polk 22 0
Turner 22 0
Burke 19 0
Camden 19 0
Effingham 19 1
Peach 19 2
Whitfield 19 3
Meriwether 18 0
Mcduffie 17 1
Brooks 16 1
Washington 16 0
Haralson 15 0
Harris 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Bacon 13 0
Clay 13 1
Johnson 13 0
Liberty 13 0
Seminole 13 0
Bulloch 12 0
Macon 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Morgan 12 0
Murray 12 0
Irwin 11 0
Pike 11 0
White 11 0
Madison 10 1
Pickens 10 2
Schley 10 1
Baker 9 2
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Miller 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Catoosa 8 0
Grady 8 0
Habersham 8 0
Toombs 8 1
Wilkinson 8 0
Appling 7 0
Jenkins 7 1
Jones 7 0
Marion 7 0
Talbot 7 1
Ben Hill 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Rabun 6 0
Telfair 6 0
Warren 6 0
Brantley 5 1
Emanuel 5 0
Jasper 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Taylor 5 2
Union 5 0
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Cook 4 0
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Walker 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Webster 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Heard 2 0
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 871 9

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:

Total tests: 38,787; Positive tests: 10,204 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 9693 35980
Georgia Public Health Lab 511 2807

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,089 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   370 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

