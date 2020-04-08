Lawsuit: Georgia mail-in ballot postage is unconstitutional

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal lawsuit says that by requiring Georgia voters to provide their own stamps for mail-in ballots, the state is effectively imposing a poll tax.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says that’s an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. It was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Georgia chapter on behalf of an organization that seeks to empower communities of color and an individual voter.

The secretary of state’s office did not immediately have a comment.