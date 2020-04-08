Atlanta hospital to open space early; 348 virus deaths in GA

ATLANTA (AP) – Part of an expansion at an Atlanta hospital will open nearly four months early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Piedmont Healthcare announced Tuesday that three floors of the new Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will open April 13. A statement says the space will provide 132 beds, including 64 ICU beds.

- Advertisement -

Nearly 1,900 people have been hospitalized in Georgia because of the virus and at least 348 have died. The expansion comes as local officials grapple with a statewide stay-at-home order that overrode local restrictions.

Another official on the Georgia coast is criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest order rolling back beaches closures during the pandemic.