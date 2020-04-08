Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies

NEW YORK (AP) – Even as coronavirus deaths continue to mount across Europe, New York, and other hot spots, governments are beginning to envision an exit strategy and contemplating a staggered and carefully calibrated relaxation of the restrictions designed to curb the scourge.

At the same time, politicians and public health officials emphatically warn that while deaths, hospitalizations, and new infections may be leveling off in some places, the crisis is far from over.

- Advertisement -

They say a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let their guard down too soon.